Woman found in canal near M25 in Hertfordshire

A woman has been found in a canal near the M25 and Hemel Hempstead - Credit: PA

A woman has been found in a canal near the M25 in Hertfordshire.

Officers from Hertfordshire Police were called to Hunton Bridge, between Hemel Hempstead and Watford.

A member of the public called police with concerns for a woman who was in the Grand Union Canal at around 12.38pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 11).

Emergency crews attended, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said: "Her next of kin have been informed and, at this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.

"Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the woman by the canal between 11am and 12.35pm on Wednesday, May 11."

The woman is described as white, aged in her 50s and approximately 5ft 5in tall.

She was of medium build with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was wearing a dark-coloured or black hoodie, dark jeans, and black trainers with a white sole.

The police spokesperson said witnesses can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or by phone on 101, quoting ISR 282 of May 11.

If you feel you need help and support, you can call the NHS on 111 and press option 2 for the 24/7 first response service. Alternatively, contact a Samaritan on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.