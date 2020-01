Woman found dead in St Albans

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in St Albans. Picture: Archant Archant

Police were called after a woman was found dead in St Albans this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The body of a woman was found by a member of the public in Cottonmill Lane at around 9am today (Wednesday, January 15).

Officers are in attendance at the scene.

No identification has been made and enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of her death.