Police concerned for welfare of woman after St Albans crash

Emergency services remain on the scene after a woman drove into a sign in St Albans.

Police were called to Drakes Drive at 11.12am to reports that a woman had mounted the kerb and crashed her car into a sign.

Police are concerned for the woman’s welfare and are still in the road dealing with the incident.