Woman creating DIY dog poo bag dispensers to clean up St Albans streets

Carey Boswell wants to encourage the use of poo bags by creating DIY dispensers and putting them up around St Albans. This is one on Spooners Drive. Picture: Carey Boswell Archant

A frustrated walker is getting crafty in order to clean up dog poo from the streets of St Albans.

Carey Boswell wants to encourage the use of poo bags after seeing dog mess lining the streets of Park Street on her school run.

On one occasion, Carey even caught a walker red handed walking away from her dog’s faeces and confronted her about it - but Carey ended up picking it up anyway.

Then, the 34-year-old was inspired by a BBC One story about a 10-year-old Somerset girl called Ivy who has started creating and distributing DIY dog poo bag dispensers in her area.

Carey explained: “It is a way to get people to start picking up after their dogs.”

The DIY dispensers are recycled plastic bottles filled with poo bags which are put up in problem areas.

Carey has already erected 17 around St Albans. However, the majority are stationed in Park Street, including around the former Moor Mill Pits, Park Street Lane and Spooners Drive.

On each, there is a notice that reads: “Did you forget your bag?

“Please take one of these and clean up after your pet. Any time you are passing, put a spare in for others that may forget too.

“Always clean up after your pet, dispose of that bag responsibly in a bin or take it home.

“Let’s keep our village and shoes clean.”

Cat owner Carey, who has lived in St Albans for over ten years, said leaving dog poo on the pavement is “inconsiderate”: “It is not all dog owners, there are so many dog owners and the majority of them are absolutely disgusted that people do just leave it.

“They line their pockets with poo bags so they don’t run out.

“I’m hopeful it will raise awareness of this huge issue that we have and change it. It is not just children who are standing in it, it is other dogs and it is dangerous for them to be covered in germs and diseases. It is something that we should not have to deal with.”

She believes that since distributing them around the area, it has become noticeably cleaner, and intends to keep restocking the dispensers.

“I don’t think it is right and I am not nervous about speaking up about it. I am hoping to give people a voice, the courage, so they can speak up too.”

Despite already receiving a donation of 700 poo bags, Carey is in need of more plastic bottles. To donate, email Carey.Boswell@hotmail.co.uk