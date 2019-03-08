Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services rushed to help a woman who collapsed in the centre of St Albans yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

At about 3.30pm, the East of England Ambulance Service sent one rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to St Peter's Street to help the woman.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service crews were also called to assist with the medical emergency.

It is unclear whether the woman was taken to hospital or not.