Woman collapses in St Albans centre

PUBLISHED: 12:05 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 19 June 2019

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services rushed to help a woman who collapsed in the centre of St Albans yesterday.

At about 3.30pm, the East of England Ambulance Service sent one rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to St Peter's Street to help the woman.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service crews were also called to assist with the medical emergency.

It is unclear whether the woman was taken to hospital or not.

