Former Air Ministry typist from St Albans celebrates 100th birthday

Eileen Pope celebrated her 100th birthday at Verulam House in St Albans. Picture: Verulam House Archant

A St Albans woman has celebrated a century of life surrounded by family – at a social distance.

The 100-year-old, Eileen Pope, enjoyed her birthday on Saturday, June 13, which included a surprise visit from her two nieces and nephews.

Staff at Verulam House – where she lives – organised the visit from family, who kept to social distancing guidelines in the garden.

She said she had a lovely afternoon in the sunshine with her family and other residents who also enjoyed her birthday cake which her great-niece made.

Eileen worked as a shorthand typist for the Air Ministry for over 40 years.

When an airman was awarded the Victoria Cross, Eileen was responsible for typing up the official document to be signed by King George and head of the RAF, Archibald Sinclair.

Eileen said she is most proud of the fact that her work was seen and signed by King George.

She was once injured when a bomb strike hit the government building which she was working in.

Eileen was awarded a medal from the Queen for service for the Air Ministry, and also attended the Queen’s garden party.