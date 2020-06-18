Advanced search

Former Air Ministry typist from St Albans celebrates 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 09:15 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:15 18 June 2020

Eileen Pope celebrated her 100th birthday at Verulam House in St Albans. Picture: Verulam House

Eileen Pope celebrated her 100th birthday at Verulam House in St Albans. Picture: Verulam House

Archant

A St Albans woman has celebrated a century of life surrounded by family – at a social distance.

The 100-year-old, Eileen Pope, enjoyed her birthday on Saturday, June 13, which included a surprise visit from her two nieces and nephews.

Staff at Verulam House – where she lives – organised the visit from family, who kept to social distancing guidelines in the garden.

She said she had a lovely afternoon in the sunshine with her family and other residents who also enjoyed her birthday cake which her great-niece made.

You may also want to watch:

Eileen worked as a shorthand typist for the Air Ministry for over 40 years.

When an airman was awarded the Victoria Cross, Eileen was responsible for typing up the official document to be signed by King George and head of the RAF, Archibald Sinclair.

Eileen said she is most proud of the fact that her work was seen and signed by King George.

She was once injured when a bomb strike hit the government building which she was working in.

Eileen was awarded a medal from the Queen for service for the Air Ministry, and also attended the Queen’s garden party.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Harpenden family hits out at lack of police action over racist hate crime

Herts police are investigating after a man racially abused three school workers inside this Co-op store in Harpenden, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps.

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

Most Read

Harpenden family hits out at lack of police action over racist hate crime

Herts police are investigating after a man racially abused three school workers inside this Co-op store in Harpenden, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps.

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Former Air Ministry typist from St Albans celebrates 100th birthday

Eileen Pope celebrated her 100th birthday at Verulam House in St Albans. Picture: Verulam House

2020 Herts Business Awards offer a chance to celebrate all that’s been achieved during the past year

All of this year's Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 winners on stage at the event of the gala night at Knebworth Barns. Picture: Melissa Page Photographer

Faith Focus: A year in which we have missed so much

David Martin

Luton Airport expansion application delayed as focus shifts to delivering ‘greener model’

Luton airport is working on creating a greener development model for its expansion plans before submitting an application. Picture: Luton Airport

Delays on M1 near Redbourn following crash involving a van

Delays on M1 following crash between Hemel Hempstead and Redbourn
Drive 24