Woman celebrates 100th birthday in lockdown with champagne toast

Published: 11:39 AM February 22, 2021

A Harpenden woman has celebrated her 100th birthday in lockdown.

Kathleen Jarman (nee Burgess) celebrated a century of life on February 12 at the residential home where she lives.

Her daughter Carol Sander has praised staff at Willow Court for helping to make the day as special as possible.

She said: "Her two granddaughters and myself were allowed a porch visit, so although we couldn't hug Mum we were able to see her open her gifts. We also had a champagne toast together.

"The home gave her a special day and we thank them for keeping all the residents safe during this pandemic."

Kathleen was born in Harpenden and has lived and worked there throughout her whole life, marrying her teenage sweetheart and raising a family.

She owned a hairdressing business in the town for more than 40 years. Her first salon, in Batford was opened in 1939. In 1947 she opened Charm on Leyton Green which is still a hair salon today.