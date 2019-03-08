Advanced search

Woman in her 50s assaulted in St Albans pub

PUBLISHED: 12:06 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 19 March 2019

The Blacksmiths Arms. Picture: Danny Loo

The Blacksmiths Arms. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman in her 50s was assaulted in St Albans.

The assault is reported to have happened in the Blacksmiths Arms pub in St Peter’s Street at around 9pm on Sunday, March 17.

A woman was allegedly assaulted by a man known to her, which caused a verbal fight to break out between the suspect and another man.

A 53-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of assault, and has been released on bail until Wednesday, April 3.

Det Con Aaron Golley, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for anyone who might have seen what happened to get in touch so we can get a fuller picture of what occurred.

“If you can help, please get in contact on the non-emergency number 101 or through email at aaron.golley@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/25066/19.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

