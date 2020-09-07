Advanced search

Man stabbed in St Albans - receives life-threatening injuries

PUBLISHED: 06:23 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:01 07 September 2020

Police attended the scene of the stabbing in the Hill End Lane area of St Albans.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in St Albans last night.

The 35-year-old victim was seriously wounded after being attacked in the Hill End Lane area at around 8.30pm.

Police were called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital.

Detectives are now appealing for information about the attack, and hoping witnesses will come forwards.

Det Insp Nick Rega said: “We know there were a number of people in the area at the time of the offence. If you saw what happened and have not yet spoken to police please get in touch. If you were in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle please check the footage to see if you have captured anything that could be used as evidence.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Phota of 6 September.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

