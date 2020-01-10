Advanced search

Witness appeal after man seriously injured in St Albans crash

PUBLISHED: 10:52 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 10 January 2020

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in St Albans city centre this morning, which left a man in a critical condition.

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura BillImages from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

A motorcycle and a van were involved in the collision on Holywell Hill at around 7.10am today (Friday, January 10).

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, and was taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital. His next of kin have been informed.

Sgt Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward as a matter of urgency.

"This is a busy stretch of road, and we believe that multiple people would have seen the incident occur or driven past soon after.

"If you did witness the incident, or have any information that you think could assist our investigation, please get in contact with us as soon as possible.

"I'd also ask anyone who was driving in the area around the time and has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to please review their footage.

"If you have anything that you think may help with our enquiries, please let us know."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting Op Simool.

