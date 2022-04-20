Farr put homebrewer's beer on sale in their pubs

A local homebrewer's prize beer has gone in sale at select independent pubs across the area.

Mike Busby was the winner of a competition run by brewery Farr Brew to give some kudos to successful local home brewers but also potentially expand their range of beers to include some new styles.

The competition saw a host of submissions ranging from traditional English ales and beers enhanced with fruit, through to some unusually flavoured stouts.

Farr Brew head brewer Jason Moylan said: “The quality of the beers submitted was excellent and somewhat surpassed expectations. So much so that we gladly spent the day sampling and judging the entries!”

The results of the competition were:

GOLD: Buz – a punchy 5% Columbus and Citra hopped Golden ale brewed by Mike Busby. The judges said: "This beer had an impressive quality about it and we can see this selling well on the pumps."

SILVER: Candyman – a 5.1% liquorice stout which divided opinion somewhat between the tasting panel (liquorice isn’t for everyone!) but was undeniably well crafted and highly lauded by those that enjoyed that style of beer. Brewed by David Letus.

BRONZE: Not Too Farr – a citrussy 3.8% session Golden ale brewed by Richard Roseblade who – had it been an award – would also have won ‘Best Label’.

Competition winner Mike Busby, of Jersey Farm, has been brewing his own beer for about 18 months, and said: “It’s fantastic to see your beer made in a professional brewery. I was lucky enough to spend brew day with Jason and be able to get stuck in. And even more thrilling to see Buz on the hand pumps in Farr Brew’s pubs.”

For those who like to give Mike’s beer a try, it should be available at the brewery at weekends, and in Farr Brew pubs all week, including the Reading Rooms and Elephant and Castle in Wheathampstead, the Rising Sun in Slip End, the Red Cow in Harpenden, the Eight Bells in Old Hatfield, and the Bull Inn in Whitwell.



