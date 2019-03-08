Advanced search

Pick up a pumpkin at Willows Activity Farm in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:01 06 October 2019

Willows Activity Farm in St Albans is holding a pumpkin festival during October half-term. Picture: Willows Activity Farm

Willows Activity Farm in St Albans is holding a pumpkin festival during October half-term. Picture: Willows Activity Farm

Willows Activity Farm in St Albans is hosting its annual pumpkin festival this October half-term.

The carving cavern will open its doors from October 19 to November 3, with more than 25,000 pumpkins ready for children to pick up and take home with them.

There will also be a daily competition with a prize for the best-carved pumpkin, as well as pumpkin-themed arts and crafts for both younger and older visitors.

A stegosaurus, triceratops and allosaurus will pay a visit as part of the 'Dinosaur Invasion Programme', appearing alongside a dinosaur puppet show, and Peter Rabbit and his friends will perform shows, including one written specially for the pumpkin festival.

Willows general manager Kevin McIllmurray said: "The pumpkin patch is the perfect backdrop for family photos at this time of year and we love seeing our younger guests getting creative with their pumpkin picks."

