Pigeons and squirrels killed by 'Catapult Gang' on the Alban Way

Animals have been deliberately injured or killed after being attacked by catapulted stones.

Wildlife has been killed and their feeders destroyed in a spate of catapult attacks on the Alban Way.



Residents have been horrified to discover the mutilated bodies of pigeons and squirrels lying on the popular nature walk over the last few weeks.

The crimes are thought to have been committed by a group of young people nicknamed ‘the Catapult Gang’ on social media.

Local postman Mike Izzard from Hatfield has seen several young people along the Alban Way hanging around near where the feeders have been damaged.

Mike, 47, who is well-known for his volunteering work revamping the old Nast Hyde Halt station on the walkway, said: “Pigeons saw us through two World Wars and saved thousands of lives.



“I saw loads of dead pigeons the other day again on the Alban Way. My outside station clock was also smashed by two stones lodged from being catapulted.

“We think they have also been targeting bird feeders.”

Mike revealed how on Thursday, November 19 he came across an injured bird while cycling home, and tried desperately to save its life.



“I picked him up and was going to take him to the vets. As I went to put him under my jacket, I could see the life just drain out of him.

“I don’t know how long he had been suffering.

“As a token of love for the wildlife in this area, I made a little resting place with blankets and a suet ball and some bird seed. I know it won’t save the animals that have been killed, but I thought it would show people that there are lots of caring animal-lovers around.”

The RSPCA has been made aware of the incidents and a spokesperson said they are encouraging anybody with any information about animal cruelty to call their emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

Herts police has been contacted for a comment but has yet to respond.