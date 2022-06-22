Take a walk on the wild side this summer

Get back to nature this summer at a new festival celebrating local wildlife.

Wildfest, which takes place on July 2 in Verulamium Park, promises to be a great day out for all those who appreciate the wilder side of life or who want to know more about local wildlife and wild spaces and what they can do to help them.

There will be lots of free activities for families to take part in, providing fun ways to learn about and engage with nature.

Wildfest launches in St Albans this summer. - Credit: Debs Richardson Bull

The event has been organised by Wilder St Albans, a project led by Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust and St Albans district council but it is being supported by a host of local community, wildlife and conservation groups and organisations, all of whom will be represented with information stands.

These include, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, St Albans RSPB Group, Ver Valley Society, Butterfly Conservation Hertfordshire and Middlesex branch, Herts Amphibian and Reptile Group, Grow Chiswell Green, Herts and Middlesex Bat Group, Wilderhood Watch, St Albans Woodcraft Folk, Hornbeam Wood Hedgehog Sanctuary, Highfield Park Trust, St Albans Beekeepers and many more.

Volunteers will be on hand to share their stories of what they are doing locally and show visitors how they can get involved.

The event will be centred on the area of Verulamium Park behind Inn on the Park, opposite the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust’s wildlife garden but activities will take place all over the park.

Kate Bretherton, author of The Remarkable Trees of St Albans, will be leading tree related activities. Nature crafts, storytelling, bird watching, sweep netting, scavenger hunts and river dipping are just some of the other experiences that will be able to be enjoyed on the day.

Plus, there will be plenty of opportunities to pick up hints and tips to help our natural world, such as, advice on saving water.

Wildfest is free to come along to and will be running from 10am-4pm. Everyone is welcome.