4 reasons to get mobile with your car body repairs

With mobile car repairs, technicians can fix your car anywhere. Photo: ChipsAway International Ltd Archant

If you've misjudged the distance between your car and a wall or fallen victim to inconvenient car park damage, you'll have also faced the problem of getting an unsightly scuff fixed.

Amanda and Brian recently received the customer service award at the ChipsAway 25th anniversary dinner. Photo: ChipsAway International Ltd

Finding the time (and effort!) to go to a body shop can be a chore. Amanda and Brian, owners of ChipsAway St Albans, tell us why you should consider usinga mobile vehicle repair service.

1. Convenience

Using a mobile car body repair service couldn't be easier -everything is done from the comfort of your home. You don't need to organise the repair around your busy schedule as the paint technicians come to you, whether you're at home or work.

"We have two dedicated specialists who only carry out our mobile repairs at ChipsAway St Albans. They travel from job to job for the convenience of our customers. The process is very smooth, undisruptive, and you can watch them work their magic to repair your vehicle from the comfort of your own home!" says Amanda.

ChipsAway St Albans also has a fixed premises for more complicated repairs. Photo: ChipsAway St Albans ChipsAway St Albans also has a fixed premises for more complicated repairs. Photo: ChipsAway St Albans

2. High-quality repairs on the move

Mobile car repairs -from the right company -are finished to the highest standard, just as if you'd had your car repairedin a fixed-premises body shop. ChipsAway St Albans continually receives several glowing reviews and is proud to have an experienced and qualified team to ensure their high standards are met.

"Our staff are very skilled, experienced and you can rely on them to present you with a 'like it never happened' result. We're so confident in this that all our repairs come with a lifetime ownership guarantee." Brian explains.

3. Prices that won't put a dent in your bank balance

Mobile car repairs are usually cheaper than a fixed-premises body shop due to lower overhead costs. This means you'll be getting quality repairs, without paying main dealer prices.

"We offer great value for money, especially when it comes to our mobile service. We also treat everyone the same -where some body shops might charge more to the owner of a Ferrari than the owner of a Ford Fiesta, we charge for the work undertaken regardless of the make or model of the car." Amanda explains.

4. Excellent customer service

Good customer service isn't a given with every company -but ChipsAway St Albans is proud of its customer feedback. Amanda and Brian recently received the customer service award at the ChipsAway 25th anniversary dinner, awarded by the team at Head Office based on the quality and quantity of their reviews received on various online platforms. This customer service is prevalent in both the body shop and mobile car repairs.

"The customer is at the forefront of our business. We do our very best to make our customers feel at home and this award plus the incredible feedback we've received is testament to that. We really do treat our customers how we would like to be treated." Amanda says.

Why not give it a go?

The only thing left to ask is "why not?". There is no reason you shouldn't give mobile car body repairs a go.

If you're still not convinced that mobile is for you, ChipsAway St Albans also has its own 'Car Care Centre', offering the same service and results, but with advanced equipment and space to facilitate larger, more complicated repairs.

"There's a lot more to us than repairing chips and small damages. We do everything from small chips and scuffs, to damage to large dents and complete panel replacement -pair that with unbeatable customer service and astounding results and you've got the formula for the best car body shop around!" Brian says.

Amanda and Brian have been the owners of ChipsAway St Albans franchise for 7 years. They offer a wide range of car body work repairs both in their fixed premises workshop and as part of their mobile service.

Learn more about ChipsAway St Albans on chipsaway.co.uk/brianpalmer, call them on 07807 665380 or email them via brian.palmer@chipsaway.co.uk. Visit their body shop at Unit 4, The Gryphon Industrial Park Porters Wood St Albans Herts AL36XZ.