Put on your running shoes, Rennie Grove needs YOU to join the Herts 10K

This year's Herts 10K is a virtual event. VERONICA STEWART

Runners young and old are being urged by one of Rennie Grove’s Lifetime Vice Presidents to step forward in support of its biggest fundraising event of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year's Herts 10K is a virtual event. This year's Herts 10K is a virtual event.

The coronavirus crisis has meant that the Herts 10K - held annually for the past 15 years - will be a virtual event when staged this October, with the added option of a half marathon distance to mark its 15th year.

But Lawrence Levy, founder of the event, is determined that despite the change to a virtual event its success in raising crucial funds for the local hospice charity will run and run.

“Our funding has been severely hit during the lockdown,” said Lawrence. “Without the crucial cash lifeline provided by the Herts 10K, there is a danger that there won’t be a hospice supporting our community in the future. So it’s up to us all to answer the call and sign up.

“Think of it like this,” added the co-owner of St Albans City Football Club, “if by running for or donating to Rennie Grove you can make even one patient’s life that little bit better, think how good that will make you feel.”

You may also want to watch:

The flagship event - on Sunday, October 4 - would have been held in Harpenden but runners are instead being asked to join in a Zoom call at 10am before completing the distance in their own area.

Those who can’t make it will have the rest of the week to complete the 10K or half marathon.

By signing up you receive a race pack including a special t-shirt and medal to reflect the current times we live in. There will be a leadership board for those who wish to be competitive as well as a gallery of everyone’s achievements on Rennie Grove’s social media and trophies for the winners.

During lockdown, Rennie Grove has been caring for record numbers of patients. This increased demand has been twinned with a funding crisis of unprecedented proportion, with charity shops closed for months and most fundraising activities cancelled.

“In times like this we all need to step up to the plate to help the most vulnerable in our community,” added Lawrence, “and if nothing else, running the Herts 10K and Half is a fun way of getting fitter!”

Sign up today at herts10k.com.