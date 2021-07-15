News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans pub donates to mental health charity



Laura Bill

Published: 1:57 PM July 15, 2021   
The White Swan pub in St Albans made a donation to The Ollie Foundation

The Ollie Foundation, which provides training on suicide awareness, received £1,007 which was raised by The White Swan pub after it held a raffle to win a giant teddy named Ollie. - Credit: The White Swan

A St Albans charity has received a donation from the proceeds of a pub raffle. 

The Ollie Foundation, which provides training on suicide awareness, received £1,007 which was raised by The White Swan pub after it held a raffle to win a giant teddy named Ollie.

The pub was inspired to donate the money to the charity after its owners saw an Instagram post from St Albans MP Daisy Cooper, in which she spoke about launching her urgent Christmas appeal to help sixth-formers and students with mental health support.

Founder of The Ollie Foundation Stuart Falconer said: “I always get blown away when things like this happen. My son Morgan died six years ago yet the generosity of people in our community continues to show that suicide is still a very real thing that affects all of us one way or another.

Daisy said: “The Ollie Foundation does incredible and valuable work to support young people with their mental health. I’m also incredibly grateful to all those who took part in the White Swan’s raffle.”

St Albans News





