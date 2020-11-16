Advanced search

Zoo Watch: Amorous rhinoceros makes sweet lockdown love at Whipsnade

PUBLISHED: 13:25 16 November 2020

The rhinos at ZSL Whipsnade are having fun. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

The rhinos at ZSL Whipsnade are having fun. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

Archant

The rhinos at Whipsnade ZSL have been making the most of their lockdown privacy by getting frisky.

With the country two weeks into a second lockdown and ZSL Whipsnade Zoo gates closed once again, the Zoo’s southern white rhinos have certainly been demonstrating the success of a recent matchmaking bid.

Thirty-two-year-old Sizzle and nine-year-old Jaseera were recently introduced for the first time after the female, along with three-year-old Fahari, arrived at the Zoo in August as part of the EEP conservation breeding programme for the Near Threatened species.

Zookeeper Charlotte Lancey, who snapped the picture to update colleagues, said: “Sizzle is definitely taking his role in the breeding programme seriously.

You may also want to watch:

“Following weeks of friendly grunting, snorting and a few tussles as they get acquainted with each other we are delighted that the introduction between Sizzle and Jaseera has been so positive.”

ZSL is hoping to raise £1m through public support to cover the cost of caring for animals like Sizzle and Jaseera during November’s lockdown.

Charlotte said: “With numbers of rhinos in decline globally, zoos are playing a crucial role in ensuring a future for the species, but it’s too soon to be able to see if Sizzle’s amorous encounters have been successful.

“We have no way of knowing yet if Sizzle has impregnated Jaseera, but a birth would be a huge cause for celebration. It’s another reminder of the important work we’re doing – albeit behind closed doors again.”

To support the zoo visit www.zsl.org/donate

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Local plan withdrawal could mean ‘fresh start’ for St Albans

St Albans district Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Area Guide: St Albans’ Cottonmill area explored

There are many scenic walks around Cottonmill. Picture: Danny Loo

Cancer survivor from St Albans runs to give back to the charity which supported her

Each km ran by the St Albans mum represented one chemotherapy session. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Local plan withdrawal could mean ‘fresh start’ for St Albans

St Albans district Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Area Guide: St Albans’ Cottonmill area explored

There are many scenic walks around Cottonmill. Picture: Danny Loo

Cancer survivor from St Albans runs to give back to the charity which supported her

Each km ran by the St Albans mum represented one chemotherapy session. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Charge for green waste collections in St Albans due to coronavirus budget crisis

St Albans district council could introduce charges for green waste collection. Picture: St Albans district council

New car parking measures introduced across St Albans district for lockdown

Lockdown car parking measures are being introduced in St Albans district.

Zoo Watch: Amorous rhinoceros makes sweet lockdown love at Whipsnade

The rhinos at ZSL Whipsnade are having fun. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

Cancer survivor from St Albans runs to give back to the charity which supported her

Each km ran by the St Albans mum represented one chemotherapy session. Picture: Supplied

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark