Which St Albans eatery should win Chamber of Commerce Best Restaurant Award?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 August 2020

St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography

St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography

Archant

Which of the district’s top independent eateries gets your vote in this year’s Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards?

The annual awards celebrating the outstanding contributions businesses have made in St Albans, Harpenden and the surrounding area.

The Best Restaurant category recognises restaurants providing cuisine of an exceptional quality, a high standard of service and great value for money.

The shortlist of nominees for this year’s award are: DavVero, Dylans Kings Arms, L’Italiana, Per Tutti and Tabure and you can vote for your favourite here.

There are eight categories in this year’s Chamber awards, with the winners presented with their accolade at a virtual ceremony on September 30.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser.

