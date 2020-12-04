Advanced search

Where in Hertfordshire can you celebrate Christmas in church this year?

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 December 2020

Find out where you can celebrate Christmas in church this year...

Find out where you can celebrate Christmas in church this year...

Katie_Martynova

Christmas will be very different this year affecting many seasonal activities - including religious services.

If you plan to visit a place of worship during the festive season, check how your community is affected by using this comprehensive map, compiled using 118 data.

You may also want to watch:

Government guidelines state that from December 2 in England, places of worship will re-open for communal prayer. There will be variations depending on the tier in each area.

Between December 23 and 27, you can attend a service with members of a Christmas bubble, which applies to all tiers.

For more information and detailed advice on attending a service, visit gov.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Where in Hertfordshire can you celebrate Christmas in church this year?

Find out where you can celebrate Christmas in church this year...

#ShopLocal gift guide: Cositas

Cositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura Bill

Shop Local: ‘These are unprecedented and scary times for small businesses,’ says new St Albans shop owner

Alison Lloyd outside her new store Amalily in George Street, St Albans.

‘It’s got everything!’ Peter Pan to bring some magic to the Alban Arena

The Maltings Theatre presents Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans this Christmas. Picture: Maltings Theatre

Former St Albans teacher and friends hit festive lockdown note with catchy collaborative Christmas single

Electric Umbrella have put together a collaborative Christmas song.