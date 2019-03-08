Don't miss Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Harpenden Christmas Market TORBEN COX 2018

Harpenden's annual Christmas Carnival returns to the High Street on November 24.

The festivities kick off at 12noon and include an extended farmers' market, Santa's Grotto at Thompsons Close, the Henry Harris funfair, stilt-walkers and the Young Enterprise Trade Fair.

State entertainment includes performances by Abbie Gathard, Husts Children's Theatre Group, SW Dance, Harpenden Concert Band, Harpenden and Wheathampstead Gang Show, Magic Voices Contemporary Choir, Showkids Circus and the stars of this year's Harpenden panto.

The procession makes its way down Sun Lane, along the High Street and up Vaughan Road from 3pm and the lights will be switched on at 5pm.

Free parking will be available in the station car parks and at Rothamsted Research. Other town centre car parks will be available for a fee but Lydekker car park will be closed from 6am-4pm on the day to enable the procession to take place.