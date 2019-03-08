Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wheathampstead Village Weekend a 'spectacular success'

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 July 2019

There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

Judith Parry Photography

Villagers celebrated their historic community in a two-day annual celebration.

There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith ParryThere was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

On Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, a talent show, fair, and parade came to Marford Playing Fields at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

The parade was led by St Albans district council mayor, Cllr Janet Smith, and was themed Music Through the Ages.

Entertainment throughout the weekend ranged from early English dance to Bollywood and ballet, as well as the popular Dog and Duck Show and music from Ware Brass.

Many village clubs and societies were represented at the event, which ended on a bang with a fireworks display.

There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith ParryThere was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

The whole event was organised by Wheathampstead Parish Council (WPC) and run entirely by volunteers.

Chairman of WPC, Cllr David Johnston, said: "Our village celebration was a spectacular success with something for everyone.

"It has gone from strength to strength over the years, but we could not put it on without the volunteers - thank you for your support."

There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith ParryThere was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith ParryThere was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

Cllr Annie Brewster at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith ParryCllr Annie Brewster at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Burglars tunnel through walls to break into Harpenden play centre

Big Space, Harpenden, was broken into and burglars tore down walls to play rooms. Picture: Lester Adams

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Old London Road closed as unstable shed causes chaos

An unstable shed in Old London Road has resulted in the road being closed for months.

First homes released at St Albans Civic Centre site

How Hertfordshire House will look on completion. Picture: Angle Property

Warning after spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans

There has been a spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans.

Most Read

Burglars tunnel through walls to break into Harpenden play centre

Big Space, Harpenden, was broken into and burglars tore down walls to play rooms. Picture: Lester Adams

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Old London Road closed as unstable shed causes chaos

An unstable shed in Old London Road has resulted in the road being closed for months.

First homes released at St Albans Civic Centre site

How Hertfordshire House will look on completion. Picture: Angle Property

Warning after spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans

There has been a spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Wheathampstead Village Weekend a ‘spectacular success’

There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

Pedestrian tourism signs updated to showcase St Albans’ offering

St Albans Museum + Gallery on its opening weekend last year. Picture: Elyse Marks

North Herts, St Albans and Harpenden officers launch rural crime operation

Police have launched an ANPR operation to tackle rural crime.

Can you help families by donating to St Albans Vineyard church?

St Albans Vineyard is appealing for food donations to ensure families can eat during the school holidays.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists