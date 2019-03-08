Wheathampstead Village Weekend a 'spectacular success'

There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry Judith Parry Photography

Villagers celebrated their historic community in a two-day annual celebration.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

On Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, a talent show, fair, and parade came to Marford Playing Fields at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

The parade was led by St Albans district council mayor, Cllr Janet Smith, and was themed Music Through the Ages.

Entertainment throughout the weekend ranged from early English dance to Bollywood and ballet, as well as the popular Dog and Duck Show and music from Ware Brass.

Many village clubs and societies were represented at the event, which ended on a bang with a fireworks display.

There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

The whole event was organised by Wheathampstead Parish Council (WPC) and run entirely by volunteers.

Chairman of WPC, Cllr David Johnston, said: "Our village celebration was a spectacular success with something for everyone.

"It has gone from strength to strength over the years, but we could not put it on without the volunteers - thank you for your support."

There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry There was lots to do at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

Cllr Annie Brewster at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry Cllr Annie Brewster at the Wheathampstead Village Weekend 2019. Picture: Judith Parry

You may also want to watch: