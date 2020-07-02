Black Lives Matter: Living art piece to ‘let silence speak volumes’ in Wheathampstead

Wheathampstead campaigners are set to host a Black Lives Matter Art Piece event this weekend, letting their ‘silence speak volumes’.

Those taking part are asked to dress in black and will come together to spell out ‘BLM’ on Marford Playing Fields.

Organisers Jessica Smith and Robin Dabare said in a joint statement: “We are going to be standing for eight mins 46 seconds spelling out the letters “BLM” while wearing black shirts and holding an umbrella. After, stay to picnic, listen to music and meet some amazing people – from a safe distance!

“There will be Caribbean food available to purchase via Carmen Richard’s Catering and we’ll be playing some music through speakers. Also, first aid responders are going to be there in case anyone needs it and we are having the event documented by Jason Smith via drone in the sky!

“Everyone can come together dressed in black shirts as a show of solidarity within our community and across the pond. It will be socially distanced and peaceful.

“We are welcoming others from neighbouring places to join us but this isn’t going to be a protest at all – it’s a living art piece.

“The idea behind it being an art project is to not have speakers. A moment of silent reflection that by joining together and observing this silence, we’ll lift some of the weight off our black and people of color neighbors – to show they have people surrounding them that care, love, support them and will fight for them if needed.

“This is a solidarity movement to show that the world is on a journey to become what it’s meant to be and there are bumps along the way, but it’s getting there. And we’ll help guide it.”

Participants are asked to bring an umbrella, so the spelled out letters can be seen from an aerial view.

The living art piece event will begin at 2pm, and all are welcome. Those planning on attending should RSVP at bit.ly/38jrkSH.