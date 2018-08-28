Advanced search

Santa Claus flying in to meet Wheathampstead children

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 November 2018

Santa tour around Wheathampstead. Picture: Rotary in Harpenden

Santa tour around Wheathampstead. Picture: Rotary in Harpenden

Archant

Father Christmas is about to fly into Wheathampstead to meet all the children of the village.

The Rotary in Harpenden’s Santa tour will first be in the High Street this evening (November 29) at 6pm, and then will be touring around in aid of The Wheathampstead Thursday Club for the Disabled and the Wheathampstead Community Group.

Rotary in Harpenden president Liz Jack said they are grateful for all donations to the less fortunate: “Our members so enjoy bringing Santa and his sleigh to the village. It’s part of the magic of Christmas.”

Meet St Nick on Bury Green, Wick Avenue and Lattimore Road on December 4; Butterfield Road, The Hill and Marford Road on December 6; Necton Road, Tudor Road, Caesars Road and area on December 7; Conquerors Hill and Hill Dyke estate on December 10; and Waddling Lane, Lower Luton Road, Folly Fields and that area on December 13.

