Have you seen missing Wheathampstead teenager?

Kennedy Githinji, 18, has been missing from Wheathampstead since Monday (November 9). Picture: Herts Police Archant

An 18-year-old has gone missing from Wheathampstead. and police have asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Kennedy Githinji was last seen at his home address on Monday (November 9) around 8.15am.

Kennedy is described as being 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build with short black hair. He also looks young for his age.

It is believed he is wearing a camo puffer jacket with a hood, dark jogging bottoms and bright red Nike Air Force trainers. He could have with him a small black bag worn across the body and a navy blue Nike rucksack.

If you have seen Kennedy or have information about where he has been, call Herts police on 101. If you believe you are with him now or have seen him in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.