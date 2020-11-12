Advanced search

Have you seen missing Wheathampstead teenager?

PUBLISHED: 12:49 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 12 November 2020

Kennedy Githinji, 18, has been missing from Wheathampstead since Monday (November 9). Picture: Herts Police

Kennedy Githinji, 18, has been missing from Wheathampstead since Monday (November 9). Picture: Herts Police

Archant

An 18-year-old has gone missing from Wheathampstead. and police have asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Kennedy Githinji was last seen at his home address on Monday (November 9) around 8.15am.

You may also want to watch:

Kennedy is described as being 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build with short black hair. He also looks young for his age.

It is believed he is wearing a camo puffer jacket with a hood, dark jogging bottoms and bright red Nike Air Force trainers. He could have with him a small black bag worn across the body and a navy blue Nike rucksack.

If you have seen Kennedy or have information about where he has been, call Herts police on 101. If you believe you are with him now or have seen him in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper close to St Albans’ Clarence Park

Park Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Harpenden schoolgirl entrepreneur wins national Be The Future challenge

Maisy Smith from Harpenden won a national award. Picture: Roundwood Park School

St Albans residents ‘Look Up Together’ for Cathedral fireworks display

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks 2020. Picture: Fantastic Fireworks

Mass testing to find asymptomatic people with coronavirus set for Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire will have more COVID-19 testing. Picture: GettyImages / iStockPhoto / Richard Johnson

Man suspected of St Albans stabbing remains at large

A man suspected of a stabbing in Cottonmill remains at large despite police efforts. Picture: Debbie White

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper close to St Albans’ Clarence Park

Park Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Harpenden schoolgirl entrepreneur wins national Be The Future challenge

Maisy Smith from Harpenden won a national award. Picture: Roundwood Park School

St Albans residents ‘Look Up Together’ for Cathedral fireworks display

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks 2020. Picture: Fantastic Fireworks

Mass testing to find asymptomatic people with coronavirus set for Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire will have more COVID-19 testing. Picture: GettyImages / iStockPhoto / Richard Johnson

Man suspected of St Albans stabbing remains at large

A man suspected of a stabbing in Cottonmill remains at large despite police efforts. Picture: Debbie White

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Have you seen missing Wheathampstead teenager?

Kennedy Githinji, 18, has been missing from Wheathampstead since Monday (November 9). Picture: Herts Police

St Albans’ Oaklands College redevelopment moves into phase two

Oaklands College in St Albans is undergoing a second phase of redevelopment, provided by Wilmott Dixon. Picture: Wilmott Dixon

Former Felsted schoolboy and Old Albanian star Max Malins set for first England cap

England's Max Malins during the training session at The Lensbury Hotel, London. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/PA

Westminster Diary: Second lockdown is only buying us time

Daisy Cooper. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

Faith Focus: Remembering, street by street

The Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey John, Dean of St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Supplied