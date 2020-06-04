Peaceful protest against racism organised in Wheathampstead

Newly-formed Wheathampstead Against Racism is invited people along to a peaceful protest at Marford Field on Sunday.

A peaceful protest has been organised in Wheathampsted to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement which is ongoing across the world.

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Protests in the US have been ongoing since the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement.

Now, Wheathampstead Against Racism is set to show its support for black communities both locally and across the world.

Wheathampstead Against Racism’s Facebook group has been set up by Kirsty Hamer to spread the word about the protest.

She said: “We hope to unite everyone in the village and come together to educate the members of the community that racism is unacceptable and unnecessary.

“We have arranged a peaceful protest on Marford Field on Sunday at 2pm. Please feel free to come and stand with us!

“We hope to do many things in the community to stamp out racist behaviour and to show unity in our beautiful little village.”

The group’s mission statement reads: “We’re doing this to stand for black communities all over the world, to raise awareness and show our support. To show that we stand with them and we want to see change.

“Opening the eyes of those who think that just because they don’t hear about it or see it, that it doesn’t happen!

“We want better for our children. Manifest love and not hate. Teach equality.”

Those planning to attend are asked to please observe social distancing rules.