Wheathampstead church puts up tree to remember lost loved ones at Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:49 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:49 19 December 2018

The 'Missing You at Christmas' tree at St Helen's Church in Wheathampstead. Picture: Rob Milner

A church in Wheathampstead has created a special Christmas tree where people can hang messages to remember loved ones who they have lost.

The ‘Missing you at Christmas’ tree in the churchyard at St Helen’s Church in High Street is intended to remember loved ones who are missing at Christmas either because they have died, lived too far away or have lost touch for any reason.

People visiting the church can place stars on the tree with messages for the person they are missing. The tree will be up throughout the Christmas period and stars and a pencil are kept in a box beside the tree. The tree reached over 200 stars in 48 hours and the church had to source extra stars.

Choir director Rob Milner said: “After recently losing my mum it is very comforting to be able to remember both parents in this way.”

