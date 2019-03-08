CCTV appeal after bag stolen from 13-year-old boy in Wheathampstead

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a boy's bag was stolen in Wheathampstead.

The 13-year-old victim was playing with friends on the playing fields at Marford Road on Sunday, July 7.

He put down his bag, which contained a set of speakers, and it was stolen at around 6pm.

PCSO Joshua Walton-Taylor, from the Harpenden and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We believe the man pictured may have been in the area at the time and he could have vital information which may assist the investigation.

"If you recognise him, or have other information about what happened, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/61832/19."