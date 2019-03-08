How to sell your home with the right local estate agency

Business partners Andrew and Liam started Bradford and Howley in 2009 and have over 51 year's industry experience. Archant

Deciding to sell your home is one of the biggest decisions you can make, so finding the right help is essential. Hertfordshire estate agency, Bradford and Howley has over 51 year's experience in property sales and lettings. Business partner Andrew Bradford is here to share his advice on how to find the best estate agent for you.

Step 1: Choosing the right agent

When looking for an estate agent it's good to use this basic checklist to make sure you and your home are in the best possible hands. It's important to research and compare estate agents.

Do they have a proven track record and experience in their field? Pay attention to estate agent reviews. Past performance is a good indicator of what you can expect.

What is their knowledge of the local area? Working with a local estate agent can be an advantage and will help you get the best value for your property.

"It's important to find an estate agent that cares about what they do to ensure they do the best possible job on your behalf, " advises Andrew.

Step 2: The warning signs you need a different property agent

Is your chosen estate agent difficult to get in contact with? A lack of availability can limit how many people see your home and if it's too difficult to arrange a viewing they could lose interest.

A company's reputation is a key factor in sourcing the best estate agent. If a company is well known they can get your home in front of as many people as possible; which is essential for selling your house quickly and with minimal problems.

"A good estate agent will not only make sure you find buyers but that you find the right buyer. Someone that will complete the sale, for the best price, and not back out," says Andrew.

The lowest commissioned estate agents are unlikely to be the best and if they don't have these qualities then it could cost you more in the long term.

Step 3: How to sell my house

With so many steps involved in selling your property, it can be difficult to keep track of everything. This is why working with an estate agent is so beneficial. Start by asking how much is my house worth?

It's important to get an accurate house valuation to set you up well for getting the best possible price for your property. Bradford and Howley offer a range of selling services to increase your chance of a sale.

"We use our connections in London to increase the market of potential buyers for our clients. It's vital to make sure your property is advertised across the right channels for a successful sale," says Andrew.

An estate agent can work with you to understand your goals and help you achieve them. A good estate agent will manage the finances for all parties; both buyer and seller, so neither lose out.

Step 4: How to present my home

"Don't wait for things to happen. The best estate agents create the demand for your property," says Andrew.

An estate agent needs to proactively contact buyers and use their connections to get your home seen,

They can help market your home in the best possible light. All the small things can make a big impact and help to entice potential buyers. Applying the right finishing touches, like boosting your curb appeal and making sure the best photos are taken of your home to showcase online will increase your chance of sale.

The team of estate agents at Bradford and Howley are available seven days a week to arrange house viewings and are on hand to make sure that throughout the entire process your home is dressed to impress.

Bradford and Howley

Andrew Bradford and Liam Howley have worked in the industry for 51 years. In 2009 they became business partners and founded Bradford and Howley; an independent estate agency in Hertfordshire. They are a passionate and dedicated team that strives to deliver quality service and ensure you get the best for your home.

For more information visit www.bradfordandhowley.com .