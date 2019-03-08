Advanced search

Find out about the past, present and future of a local theatre on St Albans Podcast

PUBLISHED: 10:16 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 29 May 2019

Find out about the Abbey Theatre on the next episode of the St Albans Podcast. Picture: Danny Smith

Archant

Find out all about a theatre which has been serving the community for more than 50 years on the next episode of the St Albans Podcast.

The podcast focuses on everything St Albans, is hosted by community broadcaster Danny Smith, and was launched in conjunction with the Herts Ad earlier this year.

Martin Goodman and Mark Coltman from the Abbey Theatre appear on the next instalment to talk about how the performing space started, where it is now, and what the future has in store.

Danny has also interviewed the podcast's mental health correspondent Stacey Turner on her It's OK To Say campaign.

She also speaks about her visit to St Albans City FC and the BBC One programme Royal Team Talk, where Prince William discusses men's mental health with famous footballers.

The Duke of Cambridge is a founding partner of charity Heads Together, which aims to change the conversation on mental health.

Herts Ad reporter Franki Berry will also be talking with Danny about some of the big news stories this week.

Podcast producer Sam Rolfe and local stalwart Ian Rogers also appear with another Hot Topic - a light-hearted look at a weird and wonderful news story from somewhere around the world.

Listen to the next episode on Wednesday 29 at 7pm.

