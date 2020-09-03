Council in crisis after St Albans Local Plan thrown out by planning inspectors

A damning indictment of St Albans Local Plan has thrown future developments within the district into doubt.

Government planning inspectors have told SADC to either withdraw the plan from examination or they will recommend it is not adopted.

They said this is because of a failure to cooperate with neighbouring local authorities over strategic matters and whether they could accommodate some of the district’s housing target of 14,608 new homes.

Progress of the Local Plan (LP), a blueprint for development within the district for the years to 2036, was halted earlier this year.

In a bid to allay inspectors’ concerns, SADC dropped its opposition to the Radlett strategic rail freight interchange (SRFI), which it had earmarked for a garden village of 2,000 homes, and said there was no capacity for any other council to help them meet their housing target, a statement supported by Dacorum Borough, Hertsmere, Watford, Three Rivers and Welwyn Hatfield district councils as well as Herts county council.

The Local Plan was approved by the council in 2018 after extensive consultation with residents, community groups, businesses and neighbouring local authorities.

It was submitted for examination last year, but this was halted when the inspectors raised their concerns about its soundness and legal compliance.

But in a letter to SADC this week, planning inspectors Louise Crosby and Elaine Worthington said it was clear that the council had not met the Duty to Cooperate with other local authorities, and this failure could not be remedied through the examination process.

They wrote: “This is clearly a very unfortunate situation and we appreciate that it will be deeply disappointing to the council and other examination participants.

“However, we wish to emphasise that we have not reached these conclusions lightly and have, throughout, sought to be as pragmatic as is possible within the constraints set by legislation.”

SADC has been approached for comment.