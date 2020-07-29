Grove House Appeal - hospice thanks public for support

Grove House from the back after the refurbishment. Archant

The Grove House Appeal, raising money to transform the facility into a community hub to deliver services to all those living with a life-limiting illness, is now coming to a close having successfully raised £525,825 towards its goal.

Grove House from the back before the refurbishment. Grove House from the back before the refurbishment.

Rennie Grove launched the appeal to raise £1m for redevelopment last year, but the impact of the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on planned fundraising activities.

The building’s interior has been reconfigured and extended, trebling the space available so more services can be delivered at a time, as well as expanding the range of services offered to patients, families and carers.

The conservatories have been replaced with rooms now called Verulam and Harpenden, the reception area has been opened up and a larger education suite has been created.

The only thing they haven’t been able to do is buy all of the planned new furnishings.

The Harpenden room after the refurbishment. The Harpenden room after the refurbishment.

Rennie Grove chief executive Stewart Marks explained: “We are really pleased that despite the coronavirus pandemic we have been able to complete the building work and we are delighted with the results. We intend to make services accessible to all by opening in the evening and at weekends, once the current restrictions allow us to do so.

“We have also created an education suite to deliver first class training and development for Rennie Grove staff and other healthcare professionals.

“The bright, modern and welcoming spaces we have created will mean we can offer support to more people, and will have in place the flexibility to deliver the services required as we see a continuing increase in the need for our services.

The Harpenden room before the refurbishment. The Harpenden room before the refurbishment.

“We currently care for children at home, but had no facilities to offer services at Grove House for either them, or their families. We will now be able to do this to support families who feel isolated and alone.”

Director of fundraising Tracey Hancock said: “We couldn’t have created the amazing space we have at Grove House without the generous support of our wonderful community and business supporters. Whether it was buying a virtual brick, organising activities to raise funds, or making a donation, it has all meant we have been able to realise our vision and create a space that will be here for many years to come to help all those living with a life-limiting illness.”

The charity also thanked Daisy Cooper MP, Lady Verulam, the Bishop of St Albans and the appeal board – Lawrence Levy, Andy Kane of Kane Haulage, Ali McMillin of Sherrards Solicitors, Martin Ferguson and Chris Langford – all of whom gave support to the project. They also thanked the Herts Advertiser for our fantastic encouragement and coverage from the beginning of the appeal.

With the redevelopment work complete, the task now begins to refurnish and re-equip the building to make it functional and comfortable so services can shortly resume for patients.

The reception and waiting area before the refurbishment. The reception and waiting area before the refurbishment.

Tracey added: “Despite the generous support we have received from local people, we did fall short of our fundraising target and in order to buy the furniture and equipment we need we will be making targeted asks to the local community to help with this. Being able to provide bright, modern furnishings will make the building feel inviting to our patients, both existing and new, and we so look forward to welcoming them to Grove House.”

Rennie Grove hopes to start re-opening services at Grove House from September, welcoming patients and families back into the building in a safe and socially distanced way.

If you would like to contribute to help furnish and equip the building, donate at renniegrove.org/donate or call 01727 731028 to make a card donation.

