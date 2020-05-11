Advanced search

Faith Focus: What is a synagogue in a lockdown world?

PUBLISHED: 07:17 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:17 11 May 2020

Adam Zagoria-Moffet

Adam Zagoria-Moffet, rabbi of St Albans Masorti Synagogue

Adam Zagoria-Moffet, rabbi of St Albans Masorti Synagogue

Archant

Like all religious communities in Hertfordshire, our synagogue of about 200 families has had to adapt dramatically to our new reality during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the possibility of meeting in person we’ve had to ask ourselves: what is a synagogue?

Let’s start with language. Anyone with a cursory familiarity with Hebrew will identify that ‘synagogue’ is not a Hebrew word. Strangely, the place where Jews gather to pray and to study is described by a Greek word, meaning ‘assembly’!

The word is probably a translation of the Hebrew name, Bét hakK’nesset (The House of Assembly). Notably, this is different from our Abrahamic relatives, who label their spaces ‘Church’ (probably from ‘The Lord’s House’) and ‘Masjid’ (‘Place of Worship’). Names matter, and to an extent they tell us about the things that they name.

A synagogue is not a place solely to pray or worship, nor somewhere we believe God resides. Instead, a synagogue is more akin to a community centre than a ‘house of worship’. Yes, we do meet to recite our prayers together, but it is so much more than that, with education, socialisation, and critically, eating taking a far more central place in a synagogue’s life than prayer.

You may also want to watch:

To that end, our digital ‘synagogue’ is both easy and hard. Easy because we can still learn together via Zoom, socialise on screen and have coffee mornings and quiz nights – though the catering is somewhat lacking!

It is hard because we can’t really pray. To pray in Judaism requires a quorum of 10 people to be in the same room, and a Zoom room doesn’t count.

We’re having to consider carefully how to broaden Judaism beyond the walls of the synagogue, and beyond the confines of prayer. However, as the language demonstrates, that’s always been the intention – to have a place to gather, but not to be the be-all and end-all of Jewish life.

So, thankfully, the synagogue will sustain itself – because it is the people, not the place – and we will carry on learning, praying, sharing, and eating, whether in our new digital reality or in the much-missed familiar old analogue synagogue.

Adam Zagoria-Moffet is the rabbi of St Albans Masorti Synagogue, a Jewish community serving Hertfordshire and surrounding areas.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents say thank you to NHS staff and key workers

Linda Charman wanted to thank her husband Andrew Thompson, for his work keeping the streets tidy in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Herts Ad Sunday League: Historic spell in league brings plenty of league and cup joy for Hatfield’s De Havilland

De Havilland won the St Albans Sunday League Reserves Cup in the 2000-01 season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

The Pass-Out Challenge: the dangerous new trend being practised by St Albans teenagers

Verulam School pupils have been taking part in the Pass-Out Challenge.

Actor Bob Golding uses bedtime stories to support vulnerable families during coronavirus lockdown

Actor Bob Golding reads bedtime stories to support Home-Start Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Home-Start Hertfordshire

Most Read

St Albans and Harpenden residents say thank you to NHS staff and key workers

Linda Charman wanted to thank her husband Andrew Thompson, for his work keeping the streets tidy in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Herts Ad Sunday League: Historic spell in league brings plenty of league and cup joy for Hatfield’s De Havilland

De Havilland won the St Albans Sunday League Reserves Cup in the 2000-01 season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

The Pass-Out Challenge: the dangerous new trend being practised by St Albans teenagers

Verulam School pupils have been taking part in the Pass-Out Challenge.

Actor Bob Golding uses bedtime stories to support vulnerable families during coronavirus lockdown

Actor Bob Golding reads bedtime stories to support Home-Start Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Home-Start Hertfordshire

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Faith Focus: What is a synagogue in a lockdown world?

Adam Zagoria-Moffet, rabbi of St Albans Masorti Synagogue

Actor Bob Golding uses bedtime stories to support vulnerable families during coronavirus lockdown

Actor Bob Golding reads bedtime stories to support Home-Start Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Home-Start Hertfordshire

Herts Ad Sunday League: Historic spell in league brings plenty of league and cup joy for Hatfield’s De Havilland

De Havilland won the St Albans Sunday League Reserves Cup in the 2000-01 season. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

County council oversees delivery of thousands of food parcels to vulnerable Hertfordshire residents

10,000 food parcels have been delivered to vulnerable Hertfordshire residents since the coronavirus outbreak began. Picture: Archant

St Albans mourners turn to online services

St Albans mourners are having to grieve online due to coronavirus lockdown.
Drive 24