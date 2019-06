St Albans store break-in investigated by police

The WH Smith store on St Peter's Street in St Albans after the door had been repaired. Archant

Burglars have broken into a shop in St Albans city centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shortly after 3.10am on Monday, June 24, police were called to an incident at WH Smith in St Albans.

You may also want to watch:

Officers attended and found the shop had been broken into.

Enquiries into the burglary are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.