Leisure centre recieves national award

Westminster Lodge, St Albans, have won a National Fitness Award. Picture: Supplied Archant

A St Albans leisure centre has won a prestigious national award

Westminster Lodge has won Local Authority Gym of The Year Award at the National Fitness Awards 2019.

This award recognises facilities that excel in providing services to the community with a wide offering for all types of members.

The winners were announced at a glittering National Fitness Awards event in Leicester on Friday, November 29.

Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner said: "I could not be prouder of my team who work so hard every day to deliver the best service they can to our members and visitors.

"The National Fitness Awards are held in very high regard and we know this category in particular is hotly contested and highly competitive. The judge's visit in October gave us the chance to demonstrate the full breadth and depth of our facilities."