St Albans leisure centre running Christmas party for seniors

PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 December 2018

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans is hosting its second annual Christmas party for seniors today.

The event will be run by Everyone Active in partnership with St Albans district council in an attempt to combat loneliness in the elderly.

The guests can expect an evening of entertainment with a range of activities, such as a quiz, a sing-a-long and dancing. Food and drink will also be provided.

Speaking on the event, Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner, said: “We know the festive period can be a difficult time for some.

“This is a great opportunity for people to come together, make new friends and socialise.”

The party will start at 7:30pm and end at 10pm. Tickets cost £15 and are available for purchase by phone or at reception.

For more information, please call the Westminster Lodge team at 01727 736080.

