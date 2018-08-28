Advanced search

St Albans leisure centre operator shortlisted for awards

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 November 2018

Cllr Annie Brewster (left) and Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner (centre) receive finalist certificate from National Fitness Award judge Tony Barry.

The company behind a popular St Albans leisure centre has been shortlisted for two fitness awards.

Everyone Active, which runs Westminster Lodge for St Albans district council, is in the running for the National Fitness Awards.

The council’s portfolio holder for leisure Annie Brewster said: “I am delighted and honoured that Westminster Lodge has been shortlisted for two such prestigious national awards.

“Since its opening nearly six years ago, there has been a huge year-on-year increase in its membership. “

The centre is a finalist in the Local Authority Gym of the Year category and personal trainer Jo Hancock is also shortlisted.

Cllr Brewster continued: “I’m very excited for Jo.

“She is one of our many dedicated, hard-working Westminster Lodge staff and I wish her the best of luck at the awards.”

The winners will be announced on Friday, November 30.

