Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans has been evacuated this afternoon after a reported “chemical leak”.

Police, fire and ambulance are currently at the centre in Holywell Hill, St Albans.

Footage shows emergency workers in suits entering the leisure centre. - Credit: Miriam Iuga

A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently have four fire engines in attendance at an incident at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans, where firefighters are assisting with an incident involving a chemical leak.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in Holywell Hill in St Albans just before 3pm today following reports of a chemical spill.

"Two ambulances, two vehicles from the Hazardous Area Response Team and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

"Two adult men who had minimal exposure were transported to Watford General Hospital for further assessment and observation.”

Police have cordoned off the surrounding area. Closing off access to St Albans Abbey station.

Police have cordoned off the surrounding areas. - Credit: Pearce Bates/Archant 2022

“Road closed both ways from the entrance of the park to the junction with Belmont Hill,” said one resident on social media.

“Two fire engines, two ambulances and two police cars in attendance at the leisure centre.

“Hose pipes fitted into mains so possibly a fire or chemical incident of some kind.”

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre has been evacuated. - Credit: Donna Myerthall

Another added: “Chemical issue Heart 106.2 just mentioned on the radio.

“St Albans queuing with traffic already said they would update when they have more information hope all is safe and well.”

