Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans leisure centre holds cycling challenge for charity

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 December 2018

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre hosted the ICYCLE6 challenge on November 3.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre hosted the ICYCLE6 challenge on November 3.

Archant

Over 100 riders took on the ICYCLE6 challenge at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre.

The leisure centre partnered with Cyclezone Studio to put on an indoor cycling charity event in aid of Mind, mental health charity, challenging locals to step up to the pedal.

Westminster Lodge general manager Lesley Garner said: “What an uplifting and amazing day we had running the ICYCLE6 challenge.

“It was incredible to see so many taking part, cycling for the full six hours straight.

“The work Mind carries out is fantastic and we are delighted to be supporting them.

“With numbers still rising, we hope to reach the £5k mark, which will be an incredible achievement.

“Such events show the power of fitness and how lucky we are to be a part of such a caring and kind community where everyone comes together to support each other.”

Each 45 minute session saw different world-class presenters take to the stage to put participants through their paces.

More news stories

St Albans leisure centre holds cycling challenge for charity

17:00 Laura Bill
Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre hosted the ICYCLE6 challenge on November 3.

Over 100 riders took on the ICYCLE6 challenge at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre.

St Albans families paying region’s highest childcare bills

12:00 Laura Bill
St Albans families are being hit by some of the biggest childcare bills in the region.

St Albans families are being hit by some of the biggest childcare bills in the region.

St Albans pupil named finalist in Rotary Young Chef Competition

09:00 Anne Suslak
Rotary Young Chef Competition 2018. Left to right: Paul Wood from Oaklands College, Amanda Garcia-Ghuran, Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer and chef Gopi Chandran. Picture: Rotary Club St Albans Verulamium

A St Albans pupil has gone through to the next round of the Rotary Young Chef Competition 2018.

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

09:00 Nina Morgan
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Man in his 20s murdered in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Oyster cards coming to St Albans

St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Neighbours ‘shocked and sad’ after man murdered in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans city residents to be hit hardest by tax rise to be voted on alongside increase in councillors’ allowances

St Albans district council offices.

Teenagers face court following St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide