St Albans leisure centre holds cycling challenge for charity

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre hosted the ICYCLE6 challenge on November 3. Archant

Over 100 riders took on the ICYCLE6 challenge at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre.

The leisure centre partnered with Cyclezone Studio to put on an indoor cycling charity event in aid of Mind, mental health charity, challenging locals to step up to the pedal.

Westminster Lodge general manager Lesley Garner said: “What an uplifting and amazing day we had running the ICYCLE6 challenge.

“It was incredible to see so many taking part, cycling for the full six hours straight.

“The work Mind carries out is fantastic and we are delighted to be supporting them.

“With numbers still rising, we hope to reach the £5k mark, which will be an incredible achievement.

“Such events show the power of fitness and how lucky we are to be a part of such a caring and kind community where everyone comes together to support each other.”

Each 45 minute session saw different world-class presenters take to the stage to put participants through their paces.