St Albans leisure centre to host aqua aerobics class for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 January 2019

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans is hosting a special aqua aerobics class for charity.

Jo Arnold and Cathy Tominey organised the class for 6pm on Saturday, February 23 following Jo’s diagnosis with breast cancer.

All the proceeds from the class will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jo Arnold said: “My diagnosis came as a total shock, but I have had fantastic treatment and support at the St Albans Breast Clinic and, in particular, from the Macmillan nurses there.

“When my friend, Cathy, found out about my situation she said that she really wanted to put on a charity event to raise funds to help people with cancer as she knows so many people who have been affected.

“We decided an aqua aerobics session would be a fun way of doing this and show that we wanted to support Macmillan as they help so many people with all different types of cancers.

“We really hope lots of people will come along and support us.”

