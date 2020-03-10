Sixth patient to die of coronavirus was being treated in west Herts area

A sixth patient has died from coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel Getty Images/iStockphoto

The sixth person to die in the UK from coronavirus was being treated by West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The patient, who was in their eighties, had underlying health conditions.

You may also want to watch:

It is believed the virus was contracted in the UK and contact tracing is now underway.

The trust covers the area of St Albans, Hemel Hempstead and Watford.

The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said: "I offer my sincere condolences to their friends and family and ask that their privacy is respected.'