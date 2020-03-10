Sixth patient to die of coronavirus was being treated in west Herts area
PUBLISHED: 14:11 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 10 March 2020
The sixth person to die in the UK from coronavirus was being treated by West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust.
The patient, who was in their eighties, had underlying health conditions.
It is believed the virus was contracted in the UK and contact tracing is now underway.
The trust covers the area of St Albans, Hemel Hempstead and Watford.
The Department of Health's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said: "I offer my sincere condolences to their friends and family and ask that their privacy is respected.'