Welwyn Garden City man wanted over assault

PUBLISHED: 11:36 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:36 07 December 2018

Jonathon Robinson, of Welwyn Garden City, is wanted by police. Picture: Herts Police

A Welwyn Garden City man, who has links to St Albans, is wanted by police in connection with an assault.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing wanted Jonathon Robinson.

Jonathon Robinson, 26, from is wanted for assault which occurred between November 27 and 28.

He has links to St Albans.

•Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

•Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.

11:36 Nina Morgan
