18-year-old from Welwyn Garden City charged after St Albans stabbing

Welwyn Garden City man Kobi Nelson has been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old boy in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo ©2019 Archant

A Welwyn Garden City man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in St Albans.

Kobi Nelson, who has just turned 18, of Heronswood Road, has been remanded in prison for the assault, which took place in Chalkdell Fields on February 18 last year.

During the assault, a 16-year-old boy received superficial injuries to his back, which required stitches.

Mr Nelson will remain in prison until his next court date on Monday, March 9 at St Albans Crown Court.

St Albans Det Insp Alex Warwick said: "We take a tough stance on violent crime, particularly knife related crime, in the St Albans district.

"I have a team of officers who will seek out a small number of young people, who are known to us, and disrupt their activities. We will continue to use our powers under stop and search legislation to identify and arrest those who carry weapons.

"Knife crime has a far reaching and devastating impact on victims, offenders and their families. No one wants to arrange a funeral for their child or see them go to prison.

"We are also working with parents and schools to educate young people that carrying a knife is illegal and makes you much more likely to be injured or arrested.

"It is not glamorous or tough and you are more likely to become involved in a violent incident or be arrested, even if you are acting in self-defence. Carrying a knife does not make you safer."