Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:57 PM December 29, 2020    Updated: 3:59 PM December 29, 2020
snow caution sign

A yellow weather warning has been issued for St Albans and Hatfield. - Credit: Getty Images

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for the south of Hertfordshire, with snow and ice expected in the run up to New Year's Eve.

The Met Office, which issued the alert, says that residents of St Albans and Hatfield can expect a small chance of disruption from snow and ice between 10am tomorrow and 6am on December 31.

The national weather service also reports a chance that transport services may be disrupted or delayed, including rail and bus links.

There is also a slight chance that power cuts may occur, as well as injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Temperatures across St Albans and Hatfield are expected to fall to between 1°C and 0°C overnight and into the early morning.

