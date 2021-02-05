Yellow warning for snow and ice for third consecutive weekend

Published: 8:30 AM February 5, 2021 Updated: 9:16 AM February 5, 2021

This is the third consecutive week Herts has had a yellow-coded snow and ice warning - Credit: Open Street Map

For the third weekend running a yellow warning has been issued in our area for snow and ice, starting at midday on Saturday.

Lasting until the end of Sunday, the Met Office's warning tells those expecting to travel - when necessary, in compliance with national lockdown rules - that there is a small chance of delays due to a "chance of heavier snow for a time in the south".

St Albans traffic lights in the snow - Credit: Cristian Ioja

There is a also small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Two weeks ago, the entire county was covered in a blanket of the white stuff, and isolated snowy showers fell on wet ground last Saturday. Will this mark the third consecutive white weekend we see?