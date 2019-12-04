News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Yellow weather warning for fog across Hertfordshire

Laura Bill

Published: 8:18 AM December 4, 2019    Updated: 3:09 PM November 1, 2020
The Met Office have issues a yellow weather warning for fog. Picture: Angelika Tarnowska

A yellow weather warning is in place for Hertfordshire this morning.

The Met Office are advising that people travelling should take care during rush hour.

They said that fog may be dense this morning leading to some travel disruption.

The warning is currently from 4.00am until 11.am.

