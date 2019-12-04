Yellow weather warning for fog across Hertfordshire
Published: 8:18 AM December 4, 2019 Updated: 3:09 PM November 1, 2020
- Credit: Angelika Tarnowska
A yellow weather warning is in place for Hertfordshire this morning.
The Met Office are advising that people travelling should take care during rush hour.
They said that fog may be dense this morning leading to some travel disruption.
The warning is currently from 4.00am until 11.am.
