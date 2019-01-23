Yellow weather warning for St Albans after snowfall
Published: 7:37 AM January 23, 2019 Updated: 3:07 PM November 1, 2020
- Credit: Archant
Following last night’s snow, a yellow weather warning is in place for St Albans due to icy conditions.
The snow began yesterday afternoon at around 5pm and became the first snow of the year to settle on the ground, following the first flurry of snowflakes on Thursday last week.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the district, which began at 4pm yesterday and continues until 11am today. Ice formed on pavements overnight, and further wintry showers are expected.
The maximum temperature today is 5C, but it will feel more like -5C at times.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus