Yellow weather warning for St Albans after snowfall

Published: 7:37 AM January 23, 2019 Updated: 3:07 PM November 1, 2020

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow. - Credit: Archant

Following last night’s snow, a yellow weather warning is in place for St Albans due to icy conditions.

The snow began yesterday afternoon at around 5pm and became the first snow of the year to settle on the ground, following the first flurry of snowflakes on Thursday last week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the district, which began at 4pm yesterday and continues until 11am today. Ice formed on pavements overnight, and further wintry showers are expected.

The maximum temperature today is 5C, but it will feel more like -5C at times.