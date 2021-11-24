Will we have a white Christmas in Hertfordshire this year?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? There's something magical about snow falling on December 25, but can we expect to see any flurries in Hertfordshire this year?

We contacted weather experts Accuweather to find out whether they could forecast snow for the big day...

The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Meteorologist John Gresiek told us: "First of all it appears that there was some snow in some of Hertfordshire last Christmas , and before that, white Christmases were recorded in at least parts of the region in 2017, 2015, 2010 and 2009. Of these years, snow was most widespread in 2010.

"Overall the odds of a white Christmas in Hertfordshire are less than 50/50. Snow is relatively rare in December but the odds for snow do increase for the January through March time frame.

"In any given year, it depends upon the overall weather pattern and whether or not cold air and moisture can come together at just the right time.

"For this year, it appears that there will be a period of colder weather and the potential for at least localised snowfall later this week and this weekend.

Snow in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

"The pattern will remain on the cold side through about the 3rd of December, but then a milder and more settled pattern is forecast from the 4th through the 10th of December.

"There will probably be more back and forth exchanges between cold and mild for the rest of December, but again, the odds of having cold air and moisture at the same time around Christmas are not horribly good.

"In the longer term, the overall odds for white Christmases in the coming years will probably decrease due to climate change and the associated warming."