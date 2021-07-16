News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Weather

Video

Weekend weather: Hertfordshire set for sizzling 29C temperatures

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 10:34 AM July 16, 2021   
Parts of Hertfordshire could be hotter than Ibiza this weekend. 

Parts of Hertfordshire could be hotter than Ibiza this weekend. - Credit: MetOffice

Summer has finally arrived this week, with temperatures soaring into the high twenties across Hertfordshire.

The warm weather will hit a peak of around 29C on Sunday as it becomes increasingly hotter over the weekend.

There will be plenty of strong sunshine today, with a maximum temperature of 25C, and it will remain warm, dry and sunny into the evening.

A sunny Clarence Park in St Albans.

A sunny Clarence Park in St Albans. - Credit: Matt Adams

Saturday will be dry with plenty of strong sunshine, feeling very warm, with a maximum temperature of 27C, before hitting a peak on Sunday.

So get the barbecue out, slap on the Factor 50, and make the most of the sunshine before it gets cooler at the start of next week.

You may also want to watch:

Hertfordshire Weather
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Armed police carried out a search of a vehicle in Sandpit Lane, St Albans.

Armed police search in Sandpit Lane

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Police are carrying out enquiries following the stabbing of a man in Riverside Road, St Albans.

Man stabbed in Riverside Road knife attack

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Emma Cargill from St Albans appears in Love Island: The Drama.

TV

Love Island drama role for St Albans graduate

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The Delta variant is on the rise in St Albans.

Coronavirus

Cases of Delta variant rise substantially in St Albans

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus