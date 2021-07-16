Video

Published: 10:34 AM July 16, 2021

Parts of Hertfordshire could be hotter than Ibiza this weekend. - Credit: MetOffice

Summer has finally arrived this week, with temperatures soaring into the high twenties across Hertfordshire.

The warm weather will hit a peak of around 29C on Sunday as it becomes increasingly hotter over the weekend.

There will be plenty of strong sunshine today, with a maximum temperature of 25C, and it will remain warm, dry and sunny into the evening.

A sunny Clarence Park in St Albans. - Credit: Matt Adams

Saturday will be dry with plenty of strong sunshine, feeling very warm, with a maximum temperature of 27C, before hitting a peak on Sunday.

So get the barbecue out, slap on the Factor 50, and make the most of the sunshine before it gets cooler at the start of next week.