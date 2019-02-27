WATCH: St Albans enjoys the winter sunshine

Video

Published: 3:44 PM February 27, 2019 Updated: 3:06 PM November 1, 2020

St Albans in the sunshine on February 27. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Despite a chilly and snowy start to the month, St Albans has enjoyed some sunny weather this week.

People are sporting t-shirts and skirts all over the city centre - despite it still being winter. Watch our video of the sunshine below.

The Met Office predict highs of 17C today (February 27), dipping only to 6C by 11pm.

Tomorrow is expected to be slightly cooler, but still with peaks of 11C around lunchtime.

This time last year, St Albans was grappling with the Beast from the East, battling heavy snowfall and treacherous travelling conditions.