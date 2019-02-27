Video
WATCH: St Albans enjoys the winter sunshine
Published: 3:44 PM February 27, 2019 Updated: 3:06 PM November 1, 2020
Despite a chilly and snowy start to the month, St Albans has enjoyed some sunny weather this week.
People are sporting t-shirts and skirts all over the city centre - despite it still being winter. Watch our video of the sunshine below.
The Met Office predict highs of 17C today (February 27), dipping only to 6C by 11pm.
Tomorrow is expected to be slightly cooler, but still with peaks of 11C around lunchtime.
This time last year, St Albans was grappling with the Beast from the East, battling heavy snowfall and treacherous travelling conditions.
