News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Weather

Video

WATCH: St Albans enjoys the winter sunshine

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 3:44 PM February 27, 2019    Updated: 3:06 PM November 1, 2020
St Albans in the sunshine on February 27. Picture: Archant

St Albans in the sunshine on February 27. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Despite a chilly and snowy start to the month, St Albans has enjoyed some sunny weather this week.

People are sporting t-shirts and skirts all over the city centre - despite it still being winter. Watch our video of the sunshine below.

The Met Office predict highs of 17C today (February 27), dipping only to 6C by 11pm.

Tomorrow is expected to be slightly cooler, but still with peaks of 11C around lunchtime.

This time last year, St Albans was grappling with the Beast from the East, battling heavy snowfall and treacherous travelling conditions.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hertfordshire

COVID-19 cases for our area surge above England's average

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Harpenden Leisure Centre launch postponed due to COVID-19

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon

Trust drawing up proposals for new mental health in-patient unit

Deborah Price Local Democracy Reporter

person

Burst mains causing local water supply issues

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus